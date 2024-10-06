Australian High Commissioner visits Arunachal Pradesh

Australian institutions can play a role in skilling programmes focused on various sectors of the Arunachal Pradesh economy, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Sunday (October 6, 2024) after hosting Australian High Commissioner Philip Green at Itanagar.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth in sectors like construction, hydropower, and infrastructure with collaboration from Australian institutions. We aim to empower our youth with world-class skills, paving the way for a brighter future. I’m grateful for His Excellency’s assurance to provide high-end skills training for our youths,” Mr. Khandu said, according to an official statement.

Development potential

The High Commissioner had earlier announced that Arunachal Pradesh was the 18th Indian State that he had visited so far in his tenure that began a little over a year ago. Arunachal Pradesh, which includes the eastern Himalayas and the historic Tawang region, has seen a number of connectivity and infrastructural developments in the recent past which has highlighted the State’s development potential. The State has also been in the news recently because of reported Chinese incursions in the Anjaw district. China’s sharp remarks have often targeted foreign visitors to the frontier State.

Mr. Green’s predecessor Barry O’Farrell had clarified that Canberra considers Arunachal Pradesh an “integral part of India. In September, Mr. Khandu had announced that his government has been in talks with a skill centre in Australia to improve its programmes and pave the way for job opportunities in multiple sectors. Mr. Green was accompanied on his Itanagar visit by Hugh Boylan, Consul General of Australia in Kolkata, and Harriet White, Vice-Consul in Bengaluru.