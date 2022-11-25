Australian experts, Indian publishers discuss way forward in big tech and digital media

November 25, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian publishers and Australian think tank circles exchanged ideas on emerging changes in big tech and digital media relationship at the inaugural edition of the DNPA Dialogues — a webinar hosted by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) — on November 25.

Elaborating on social media platforms having a dominant presence, Rod Sims, former Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said the platforms did not produce journalistic content and “we have to find a way of getting money for journalism and media businesses” from social media.

“The News media bargaining code is a great way to do this. Governments need to support certain types of journalism but working out a way forward with the big digital platforms is absolutely fundamental and the code does that very well,” said Mr. Sims, in response to a question on what major learnings are in store for the Indian media.

In Australia, the Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Act 2021 enables news businesses, which are eligible, to bargain with digital platforms over payment in connection with the inclusion of news services on digital platforms – and addresses the imbalances in bargaining powers between news businesses and the platforms.

A total of 17 digital wings of 17 media businesses are part of the DNPA, these include The Hindu, TheIndian Express, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Malayala Manorama and India Today, among others.

‘Very reluctant’

Emma McDonald, Senior Policy Adviser at Minderoo Foundation, said she faced “tense and stressful times”, when she was working with the Australian government, while dealing with Google and Facebook.

“It was combative at times because they [Google and Facebook] were very reluctant to work with the government. But there was a collective will of the publishers to support the legislation that was finally introduced. It is really important that governments hold their nerve when it comes to negotiating the final stages of legislation,” said Ms. McDonald, who served as the senior policy adviser for the Australian Minister for Communications from 2019 to 2021.

The inaugural meet witnessed discussions on big tech monopoly along with Australian think tank circles sharing experiences of how governments and legislatures have supported publishers in other countries.

“The crucial step, for India, is getting a law passed. Then it becomes the country’s law and will protect journalism going into the future, just like I hope the News media bargaining code will do in Australia,” said Mr. Sims, who added that it is the best time to be a journalist.

The second edition of the DNPA dialogue, a webinar, is scheduled for December 9, with the focus on the European Union and North America.