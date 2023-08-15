Australia, Russia, Nepal lead global greetings on Independence Day

August 15, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Several world leaders including those from Australia, Russia and France have sent congratulatory messages to the Indian people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day. In his message to Indians in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said, the people of both countries share “deep bonds”.

“At the dawn of independence, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called for the people of India ‘...to labour and to work, and work hard, to give reality to our dreams. Those dreams are for India, but they are also for the world.’ In 2023, India can reflect with pride on its success in pursuit of Nehru’s dreams,” said Prime Minister Albanese who recollected his March 2023 India visit and said his aim is to bring the people of both countries closer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his congratulatory letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi said that India enjoys global respect. “India enjoys well-earned respect in the world arena and plays an important constructive role in international affairs. We attach great importance to the relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. This undoubtedly meets the core interests of our friendly nations and contributes to the security and stability of the planet,” said President Putin in his remarks.

In his remarks, President Emmanuel Macron of France said that India and France have articulated a vision of cooperation till 2047 when India will mark the centenary year of its independence. “India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,” said President Macron. In a similar message, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the “proud history of the Indian people” and said, “We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackling the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our peoples.”

In his congratulatory message, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said, “On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji and to the friendly people of India.” Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said his country is proud of the “brother ties” with India and said India has “shown to the world the unmatched resourcefulness, ingenuity and resilience of its people”. PM Modi acknowledged some of the messages including that from the Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister M.U.M. Ali Sabry greeted External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and said, “ I am confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened.

