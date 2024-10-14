Australia offers working holiday maker visa programme for India

Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite on Monday participated in a launch event for a Working Holiday Maker visa program for India, which is Australia’s 51st partner country for the initiative.

The programme allows up to 1,000 eligible Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to seek a Work and Holiday visa valid for a year. Those selected for the programme can visit Australia for one year, and work and study for a short term while holidaying. If they meet certain requirements, they could also apply for a subsequent Work and Holiday visa.

This partnership was reached under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

The application window is from October 1, 2024 till October 31, 2024. Eligible Indian passport holders interested in applying for the visa can register in a visa pre-application ballot process for program year 2024-2025.

“The programme is a symbol of growing economic opportunities between the two countries,” said Mr. Thistlethwaite.

He shared that so far 40,000 applications had been received, and shortlisting of candidates would take place through a random selection of ballots through a computerised system. Random selections of registrations will take place from October 14, 2024 to April 30, 2025. The application fee is $25 and the visa fee is $650.