Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan to visit India next week

Its economic story offers enormous promise, he says

Trade Minister of Australia Dan Tehan, who will visit India next week, told the National Press Club of Australia that Australia has a stake in India’s success.

‘Two years from now, India, the world’s biggest democracy, is on track to become the world’s most populous nation. Backed by one million Indians turning 18 every month, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, and a drive for technological innovation and digitisation, India’s economic story offers enormous promise,” said Mr .Tehan.

The Hindu had earlier reported that his visit was expected by the month-end to accelerate talks on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The trade deal figured in discussions that Foreign Minister Marise Payne held with her counterpart S. Jaishankar during the recent “2+2” dialogue.

“While in India, I will seek to further advance our recent progress towards a free-trade agreement, or what is called the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA),” said Mr. Tehan declaring that both sides are committed to “early harvest announcement” on an interim agreement to liberalise trade.

Mr. Tehan said India and Australia are working on an agreement that ‘aligns’ with mutually held principles and boosts trade.