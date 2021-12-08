Austerity measures: J&K bans functions at private hotels[Or] J&K Govt. bans elaborate official functions, pushes austerity measures

Decision to ensure a balanced pace of expenditure, it says

The J&K Government has decided to avoid meetings in private hotels and banned holding of meetings and conferences, to impose austerity measures in the last quarter of this year.

The order said holding of exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences outside J&K “is strongly discouraged, except in the case of exhibition for tourism, art, craft and investment promotion”.

“There shall be complete ban on holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels. There shall be complete ban on holding of official dinners and lunches, except those hosted by the Chief Secretary and Lieutenant Governor or with specific approval of the Lieutenant Governor,” it said.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration also imposed 10% economy cut on conduct of camps and seminars out of the Budget Estimates 2021-22. “New vehicles [are] to be purchased only against condemnation as a replacement measure,” it said.

Within the country, the officers should travel only by economy class regardless of entitlement, it said.

“Facility of video conferencing may be used effectively and travel for the purpose of attending meetings should be avoided to the extent possible. The lowest air fare ticket available for entitled class shall be availed.”

It suggested that no furniture shall be procured out of the available funds.

These measures, according to officials, have been announced to ensure a balanced pace of expenditure without restricting the operational efficiency of the Government.

“All the Departments and autonomous bodies funded by it have been ordered to adhere to the economy and austerity measures which among others include balanced pace of expenditure.

“During the last quarter of the current financial year, the expenditure should be limited to 30% of budget allocation and in March, the expenditure should be limited to 15% of the Budget Estimates,” reads the order.