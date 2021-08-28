Coronavirus live updates | Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive on August 27. “This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive,” a Health Ministry release said.

In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

National

India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

With 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on August 28, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the ministry said. -PTI

Myanmar

Myanmar says Rohingya will get COVID-19 vaccine

A spokesman for Myanmar's military-installed government said Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will be given to members of the country's persecuted Rohingya ethnic group.

The Muslim minority was the target of a fierce counter-insurgency campaign in 2017 that some critics charged amounted to ethnic cleansing or genocide. The Rohingya face widespread discrimination and most are denied citizenship and other basic rights. -PTI

China

China says U.S. report on COVID origins 'not scientifically credible'

A U.S. intelligence community report on the origins of COVID-19 "is not scientifically credible" and wrongly claims China is hindering a global investigation of the pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Friday. -REUTERS

U.K.

England gets ready for mass COVID inoculations for 12- to 15-year-olds

Britain's government said on August 27 it had told England's health service to get ready for a mass COVID-19 vaccination programme for children aged between 12 and 15 starting in September, if vaccination experts give the green light.

A first vaccine dose has already been offered to all 16- and 17-year-olds in England as well as to 12- to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions and those who live with someone who is immuno-suppressed. -REUTERS

USA

US Open COVID-19 protocols changed: Fans need vaccination proof

U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena at the National Tennis Center. -AP

USA

Biden says China still withholding 'critical information' on COVID origins

President Joe Biden said Friday that China was withholding "critical information" on the origins of COVID-19 after the U.S. intelligence community said it did not believe the virus was a bioweapon -- but remained split on whether it escaped from a lab.

The United States, however, does not believe Chinese officials had foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of the pandemic that has now claimed 4.5 million lives, according to an unclassified summary of an eagerly awaited intelligence report.

"Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People's Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it," Mr. Biden said in a statement.

Karnataka

Courts are cable of functioning whether or not there is another wave of COVID-19: CJ

Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Friday assured the citizens of the State that courts, due to tech-driven initiatives, were capable of functioning whether there would be a third wave of COVID-19 or not.

Mr. Oka, who led the State’s judiciary to become first in the country to use virtual mode to hear cases on a regular basis when courts were shut due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020, was addressing judges and advocates during a farewell given to him on his elevation as judge of the Supreme Court.

Karnataka

Man, who fought COVID-19 twice and spent 104 days in the hospital, dies

Despite defeating COVID-19 twice after 104 days of hospital stay in Mysuru, Murugesh, who was recently discharged after finally testing negative for the infection but was still facing health complications, died on Wednesday night.

Murugesh, a carpenter and resident of Ittigegud, was under oxygen support at home after his discharge but was suffering from complications due to severe damage to his lungs by the virus. Despite continuous oxygen support and medication, he did not survive, his family said.

USA

U.S. reports world's first deer with COVID-19

The U.S. government said on August 27 confirmed the world's first cases of COVID-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wild white-tailed deer in the state of Ohio, according to a statement. There were no reports of deer showing symptoms of infection, the USDA said.

New Delhi

Reopen schools in Delhi but tread with caution, say experts

Medical experts on August 27 welcomed the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital but advised parents to tread with caution by teaching Covid protocols to children.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1. -PTI

National

Pay school fees for children orphaned by COVID-19, Supreme Court tells States

The Supreme Court has ordered State governments to bear the private school fee of children who have lost both or one parent during the pandemic for the current academic year in case the schools refused to waive it.

“The catastrophe caused by the cataclysmic COVID-19 has devastated many lives, especially children at a tender age who have lost their parents. More than a lakh children have lost either or both parents during this pandemic. It is heart-wrenching to note that the survival of so many children is at stake… The State has a duty and obligation to facilitate education for children,” a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao observed in a 27-page order published late on Friday.

National

Navodaya schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV), residential schools run by the Central government in rural areas, will open their doors for Classes 9 to 12 in the States and Union Territories (U.T.) that have permitted reopening of schools, the Education Ministry said on Friday. The reopening will be done in a phased manner and will only allow 50% capacity of students on campus, it added.

The decision of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous body under the School Education Department which administers the JNVs, is the latest signal that the Centre is in favour of a quick return to in-person education disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. Earlier this week, the Centre also allocated more than 2 crore vaccine doses specifically for school staff in a bid to facilitate the reopening of physical classes.

National

Battle against COVID-19 far from over, we must not lower our guard: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on August 27 said COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it.

He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses and health workers during the pandemic outbreak.

Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), the president said, “The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly.” Appreciating the untiring efforts of all doctors, nurses, medical students, healthcare and sanitation workers, and administrators, he said that they have risen to the challenge and selflessly served fellow citizens.

“They risked their lives; some of the fellow corona warriors also sacrificed their lives. The entire nation is grateful to them for their dedication,” he said. -PTI

Madhya Pradesh

School for classes VI to XII to begin from Sept. 1

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will conduct classes for standards VI to XII with 50% attendance and other COVID-19 safeguards from September 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after chairing a review meeting on August 27.

In the meeting, which was also attended by State school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, it was decided that the consent of parents and guardians would be mandatory for students to attend school, a release informed. -PTI

Kerala

Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown

The Kerala government on August 27 decided to continue with Sunday lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State.

The government, facing flak from opposition and public health experts for alleged poor COVID-19 management in the State, tonight issued an order in this regard.

It said lockdown shall be in force on Sundays, with only limited permissible activities. -PTI

Maharashtra

Ahead of festivals, Centre asks Maharashtra to consider imposing restrictions to prevent Covid spread

Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the State to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Mr. Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures. -PTI