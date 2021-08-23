Coronavirus live updates | Karnataka CM asks Ministers to visit schools, PU colleges re-opening tomorrow

With schools for class nine and ten and pre-university colleges in Karnataka opening from August 23, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai asked his Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses to encourage teachers and students.

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on August 22 to help the island nation combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Idol makers stare at financial distress for a second year

With the government ordering a ban on large-scale gatherings ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festivals, idol makers are facing financial distress for a second consecutive year. Prior to the pandemic, shopkeepers in the busy lanes of Malleswaram and other parts of the city would have already stocked up on idols in various hues, and taken orders and advances from customers. But with fears of a third wave, and the government’s ban on cultural gatherings, shopkeepers have not procured any Ganesha or Gowri idols so far, though Ganesh Chaturthi is less than 20 days away.

Karnataka

State increases testing to keep test positivity rate under 2%

With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai making it clear last week that restrictions will have to be re-imposed and school reopening will have to be put off in districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 2%, district authorities are now under pressure to increase daily testing.

This has been increased, especially in the border districts, and daily tests are now ranging between 1.5 lakh to 1.79 lakh in Karnataka. While 1.79 lakh tests were conducted on August 18, 1.76 lakh, 1.73 and 1.57 lakh tests were conducted on August 19, 20 and 21, respectively.

Australia

Lockdowns cannot go on forever, says Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, August 23, 2021, the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.

"(Lockdowns) cannot go on forever. This is not a sustainable way to live in this country," Mr. Morrison said during a televised media conference in Canberra.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Delta outbreak tops 100 cases

New Zealand on August 23 reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107.

The health ministry said in a statement that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington. REUTERS

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K admin announces resumption of 'Block Diwas' with ceiling of 25 people

Retaining most of the Covid-containment measures, including the night curfew, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) announced the resumption of the "Block Diwas" across the Union Territory on August 23 with a ceiling of 25 people.

It also said it would consider a phased reopening of the educational institutions that have achieved 100% vaccination of the staff and students.

In an order issued after a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation with a focus on the total number of weekly new cases (per 10 lakh people), the positivity rate, bed occupancy, the case fatality rate and the vaccination coverage of the targeted population, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said there is a need to continue with the existing Covid-containment measures in all the districts in view of an uneven trend in the number of daily cases. PTI

Karnataka

BJP MLA says he will defy COVID-19 rules for Ganesh Chaturthi

MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said he will defy restrictions against Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as they were 'unscientific and selectively targetting Hindus' .

He announced in a meeting of officers that he would also not follow the COVID-19 restrictions of weekend and night curfews.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police are here. I am announcing that I will not follow the restrictions. What can you do? At the most, you can shoot me," he said.