Attorney General's permission sought for contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai

NEW DELHI

11 September 2020 00:37 IST

Plea concerns his tweets in case against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan

A plea has been made to the Attorney-General of India for permission to initiate contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court against senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

The plea concerns Mr. Sardesai’s tweets in connection with the Supreme Court verdict in a suo motu contempt case against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, punishing the latter with a ₹1 fine for “scandalising the court” with his tweets.

Astha Khurana, represented by her lawyer Om Prakash Parihar, said the statements made by Mr. Sardesai are a deliberate attempt to erode public faith and confidence in the judiciary.

“That the contemnor tweet is of serious nature putting a big question on sovereign function of Supreme Court and their abiding nature to the Constitution,” said the plea.

“The respondent [Mr. Sardesai] has wilfully disobeyed the decision of this Hon’ble Court and their conduct is contumacious. Therefore, a serious view of the conduct of the respondent is required to be taken for ensuring proper administration of justice,” it said.