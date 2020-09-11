Attorney General's permission sought for contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai

A plea has been made to the Attorney-General of India for permission to initiate contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court against senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
The plea concerns Mr. Sardesai’s tweets in connection with the Supreme Court verdict in a suo motu contempt case against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, punishing the latter with a ₹1 fine for “scandalising the court” with his tweets.
Also read: Supreme Court asks Attorney General to assist court in Bhushan case
Astha Khurana, represented by her lawyer Om Prakash Parihar, said the statements made by Mr. Sardesai are a deliberate attempt to erode public faith and confidence in the judiciary.
“That the contemnor tweet is of serious nature putting a big question on sovereign function of Supreme Court and their abiding nature to the Constitution,” said the plea.
Also read: The Hindu Explains | What is contempt of court?
“The respondent [Mr. Sardesai] has wilfully disobeyed the decision of this Hon’ble Court and their conduct is contumacious. Therefore, a serious view of the conduct of the respondent is required to be taken for ensuring proper administration of justice,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath