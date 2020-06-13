Attorney General K.K. Venugopal set to get one-year extension, say sources

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal is all set to get a one-year extension, government sources said on Friday. Mr. Venugopal’s three-year tenure comes to an end on June 30.
Sources claimed that when the government wrote to Mr. Venugopal on extending his tenure, he agreed to a one-year extension owing to his advanced age.
Mr. Venugopal, 89, was appointed in June 2017 after the former AG Mukul Rohatgi resigned citing personal reasons.
Mr. Venugopal was appointed the 15th Attorney General of India and continued in the post after the Narendra Modi government won a second term in 2019. He is an authority in constitutional law and was Additional Solicitor General in the Morarji Desai government.
