Attempts made to mislead people on Union Budget: Modi

BJP President J.P. Nadda being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP parliamentary party Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

BJP President J.P. Nadda being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP parliamentary party Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Prime Minister was addressing the BJP Parliamentary party meeting in the national capital

Despite critics admitting now that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, attempts were made to mislead people on it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting here, Mr. Modi hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them “historic” successes of his government in this decade. It will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

Referring to the Union Budget, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Mr. Modi said attempts were made to mislead people on it.

However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, he said.

 BJP president J.P. Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by Mr. Modi and others.

Mr. Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP’s win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.

