January 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28, 2023 strongly cautioned against efforts to sow differences and create chasm amongst people in the country on one pretext or the other and said such attempts will not succeed.

Addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Mr. Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

“ Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ke santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hai. (Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India),” the Prime Minister said in Hindi.

Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India, he said.

"Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti," he said.

“The mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur,” the Prime Minister emphasised.