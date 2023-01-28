HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempts being made to create differences among people, 'mantra of unity' is ultimate antidote: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

January 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NCC rally in New Delhi on January 28, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NCC rally in New Delhi on January 28, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28, 2023 strongly cautioned against efforts to sow differences and create chasm amongst people in the country on one pretext or the other and said such attempts will not succeed.

Addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Mr. Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ke santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hai. (Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India),” the Prime Minister said in Hindi.

Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India, he said.

"Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti," he said.

“The mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / national government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.