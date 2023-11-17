Attempt to ambush AR patrol in Manipur, govt. says legal action against ITLF for declaring ‘self-rule’

November 17, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

An attempt was made to ambush an Assam Rifles patrol with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Thursday. No injuries or deaths were reported.

A defence source said the IED was remotely detonated by cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a Meitei insurgent outfit, that is among eight extremist organisations recently banned by the Union Home Ministry.

The PLA cadres had taken position on hilltops in the Saibol area of Tengnoupal and after remotely detonating the IED placed on the bend of a deserted road, they opened fire at the AR personnel which was effectively retaliated, the defence source said.

Around 10 AR personnel were on patrol duty in a mine-protected vehicle (MPV). The impact of the explosion was not much as the forces were in an MPV, the source said.

“The failed attempt of PLA did not cause any injuries to any Assam Rifles personnel. Search operations were launched to sanitise the area and apprehend the insurgents. During the search, it was discerned that the IED which was placed on a deserted road on a bend was remotely detonated. PLA cadres had taken up positions on the hills. After blast and firing the PLA cadres realised the futility of their act and dispersed into the jungle,” the source said.

Another official said that as recently as October 31, an Assam Rifles team rescued Manipur Police from an ambush near village Senam in Tengnopaul district.

The PLA claimed responsibility for the attack on its website. The insurgent groups such as the PLA demanded the secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle.

‘No legal basis’

Meanwhile, the Manipur Government said on Thursday that the recent statement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has “no legal or constitutional basis.“

This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law-and-order situation in the State. Appropriate legal action is being initiated against the ITLF and persons concerned,” the statement added.

The ITLF, a group representing the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur, announced “self-rule” in the districts dominated by the community members on Wednesday. The tribal community will have a separate Chief Minister and government officials from the community who were forced out of the State capital, Imphal, when the ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3 will be given responsibility, an ITLF leader said.