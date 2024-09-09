GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt made to derail Kalindi Express by placing LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur: Police

Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 a.m. on September 8, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter, police said

Published - September 09, 2024 09:59 am IST - Kanpur

PTI
Police personnel keep vigil near the site as a train passes by after an attempt was allegedly made to derail the Kalindi Express, in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, on September 9, 2024.

Police personnel keep vigil near the site as a train passes by after an attempt was allegedly made to derail the Kalindi Express, in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, on September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, police said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks. Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 a.m. on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter, police said.

The forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied the emergency brakes.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a halt and as a result, the cylinder moved away from the tracks. The loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about the incident, he said.

The train was stationed at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for investigation, the ACP said.

The damaged cylinder has been recovered. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot, Mr. Chandra said.

He said efforts were being made to identify the culprits and they will be dealt with sternly.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:59 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / indian railways / railway / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.