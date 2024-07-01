GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on Muslims increased after Lok Sabha election results: CPI(M)

Party calls on workers to protest against such communal assaults

Published - July 01, 2024 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Jitendra Choudhury addresses a press conference. File.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Jitendra Choudhury addresses a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Flagging the attacks on minorities over the past couple of weeks, the CPI(M) Central Committee in a statement at the end of a two-day meeting in Delhi, said that the “communal assaults” have sharpened, after the Lok Sabha results, where the BJP fell short of the majority.

The party pointed out that five Muslim men have reportedly been killed in different incidents in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. In Madhya Pradesh, 11 houses of Muslims were demolished based on unsubstantiated allegations of “cow slaughter” or “recovery of beef”. There were similar incidents in Delhi, where residents were forced to flee following the recovery of a cow carcass. Such incidents have been reported from other parts of the country too.

Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, two policemen injured

Condemning the attacks, the Central Committee called on party units to hold protests against such incidents. “Such sharpening of communal assaults following the reversals suffered by the BJP highlight the fact that the Hindutva communal forces are intensifying their attempts at polarisation with a renewed vengeance,” the committee said.

The party also criticised the “weaponisation of the central agencies”, underlining the re-arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI and the sanction for prosecution of writer Arundhati Roy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the party said, wants to float a narrative of “business as usual” by repeating all elected former Ministers and re-electing Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Related stories

Related Topics

Communist Party of India -Marxist / religious conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.