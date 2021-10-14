National

Attack on federal structure of India: TMC on Centre extending BSF’s jurisdiction

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on October 14 said it was an “infringement” on the rights of the State and an attack on the federal structure of the country.

The Centre has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Demanding its withdrawal, the TMC claimed the decision was taken without consulting the West Bengal government.

“We oppose this decision. This is an infringement on the rights of the state. What was the sudden need to enhance the BSF’s jurisdiction without informing the state government?” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

“If the BSF has to conduct any search, they can always do it along with the state police. This has been the practice for years. It is an attack on the federal structure,” he added.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy alleged that the BSF doesn’t have a good track record on human rights in border villages.

“The Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to weaken the states. BSF doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to human rights in border villages,” he said.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury warned the Union Home Ministry of “consequences” over the move.

“The expansion of #BSF area of jurisdiction upto 50 km from border of some states amounts to brazen infringement upon the territory of states. @HMOIndia [Home Ministry], you should not indulge any ‘Chherkhani’ [meddling] else will face the consequences,” he said in a tweet.

The State BJP slammed the TMC for its criticism, saying that its opposition to the changes is aimed at appeasing its vote bank.

“The TMC government has failed to check cross-border infiltration and smuggling. The TMC’s opposition is aimed at appeasing its vote bank,” said Sayantan Basu, the BJP’s State general secretary.

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification in this context on October 11, amending a July 2014 enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas.

BSF officials said the amendment will help them in effectively curbing trans-border crimes and the new amendment brings in “uniformity” for its operations in the borders states of Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Assam where it can now operate within 50 km area from the border.

In Gujarat, which shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km, while in Rajasthan, it has been kept unchanged at 50 km.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Excavation completed on Sela tunnel to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva observed

Justice Malimath takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Navrang Saini gets additional charge as IBBI Chairperson

In apparent message to the government, Varun Gandhi shares clip of Vajpayee's speech in support of farmers

NGT rejects Goa govt’s plea seeking extension of time for finalizing CZMP

Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

BJP demands probe into recruitments during Congress rule in Rajasthan

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Muzaffarnagar: Court rejects interim bail plea of ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana in rape attempt case

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dasara

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

NSCN-K(YA) militants nabbed by Assam Rifles in Mon town near Indo-Myanmar border

Police make crowd-puller 'Burj Khalifa’ Durga Puja pandal out of bounds to people

Pampa sand removal: MoEFC seeks Law Ministry’s opinion on NDMA overruling Forest Conservation Act

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery; Union Health Minister Mandaviya visits him at AIIMS

Finance Minister discusses vaccine equity, calls on countries to meet climate finance goals at G20

Morning Digest | KKR enters IPL final after dramatic last ball six; Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, and more

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu

PETA award for Meghalaya Minister

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 1:57:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/attack-on-federal-structure-of-india-tmc-on-centre-extending-bsfs-jurisdiction/article36998451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY