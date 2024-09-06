Atonement purifies

Namosthu te Vyasa visala buddhe — Sage Veda Vyasa is accepted and revered by everyone. Without him, there would be no Bhagavatham, and without the Bhagavatham, people would not have come to know about Lord Krishna, His divine qualities and His wondrous deeds, Sri Kesava Vajapeya Swamy said in a discourse.

Srimad Bhagavatham was written by Sage Veda Vyasa keeping in mind the people of Kaliyuga. All his works establish the connection between the people and the Lord. A person need not fear that sins have accrued from evil acts — he can free himself by expiation such as prayers and devotion.

People who always think about God will not be intimidated by the messengers of the God of death, even in their dreams. Those who indulge in mundane pleasures may be driven to the extreme extent of failing to undertake their prescribed duties.

Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa says that a person in a coal-filled room cannot expect his clothes to be neat and clean. Lord Krishna says to Arjuna that the contact of the senses with their objects gives rise to feelings of cold, heat, pleasure, and pain. They may come and go, they are not everlasting, and He advises Arjuna to endure them (Mathraasparsaasthu, Chapter 2, Sloka 14).

Ajamila, engrossed by sensual pleasures, cast to the wind all pious conduct and led a reproachful life. He fastened his heart on his lisping infant, Narayana. By calling his son’s name on his deathbed, he was liberated of all his sins.

