GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atmosphere of fear prevails in country, Opposition will break BJP's 'chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi in LS

Congress leader said the ‘chakravyuh’ that has captured India has three forces — the idea of monopoly capital; institutions and agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT department; and the political executive

Updated - July 29, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 04:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 29, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 29 used the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leit motif to say that an atmosphere of fear pervades the country and allege that the Budget's sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state.

Follow Parliament Session LIVE updates here

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget of 2024-25, Mr. Gandhi claimed the fear is spreading through a 'chakravyuh' with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers.

"Thousands of years ago in Haryana, in Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh'. A 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear. Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in the 'chakravyuh'," he said.

Opposition slams budget as ‘unfair’; government denies charge

Mr. Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh' — a multi-tiered maze and formation — in which he was trapped.

He said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'Padmavyūha' which is a multi-tiered formation that looks like a lotus (the BJP symbol).

"You build a 'chakravyuh', and we break the 'chakravyuh'," Mr. Gandhi said, asserting that the Opposition would break this cycle by carrying out a caste census.

"In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared, it is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with youth, women, farmers and MSMEs," he said.

Farmers to intensify protests, seek Rahul Gandhi’s help in demanding guaranteed MSP

The Congress leader said the 'chakravyuh' that has captured India has three forces — the idea of monopoly capital and concentration of financial power; institutions and agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT department; and the political executive.

These three together are at the heart of the 'chakravyuh' and have devastated this country, the senior Congress leader said.

Sole aim of Budget 2024 is to strengthen monopoly of big businesses’: Rahul

"My expectation was that this Budget would weaken this 'chakravyuh'. We expected that it would help farmers, labourers and small and medium businesses. But the sole aim of the business is to strengthen the framework of monopoly business, political monopoly and the deep state or the agencies," Mr. Gandhi said.

"This 'chakravyuh' attacked and destroyed the small and medium business — this was done through demonetisation and tax terrorism. The Budget did nothing to end this tax terrorism...the finance minister did not say a word on paper leak," Mr. Gandhi said.

Also read | Budget 2024: A Budget sans poetry, but filled with political pragmatism 

In his address, Mr. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc will ensure that farmers get the legal guarantee for MSP.

Mr. Gandhi said the middle class always listened to the Prime Minister and even clapped and switched on lights of their phones when he asked them to during Covid. But now that class was turning towards the INDIA bloc having been disappointed by this government.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / Parliament proceedings / parliament / Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.