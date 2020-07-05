Atmanirbhar Bharat call to help country capitalise on its strengths: Venkaiah Naidu

The call for a self-reliant India is not aimed at encouraging “protectionism or isolationism”, but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy to enable the country recognise and capitalise on its inherent strengths, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on July 5.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Elyments mobile app, Mr. Naidu said the “atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains.

“It is not a call for protectionism or isolationism, but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy that would enable the country to recognise and capitalise on its inherent strengths,” Mr. Naidu observed.

India has come to be known as one of the IT superpowers of the world because of its talented scientists and technology experts who are occupying leadership positions across the globe, he said.

Mr. Naidu said it was quite appropriate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ on July 4 as it would encourage Indian IT specialists to develop apps for various uses to enhance the quality of life.

Launch of Elyments app

The Vice President noted that more than a thousand IT professionals, who are also volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created the Elyments app.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was also part of the virtual launch.

On the YouTube link of the launch event, the developers said, on Elyments, “People will be able to connect globally and shop locally.”

The app allows free audio-video calls and a private chat connection.

The Vice President said such initiatives by the Indian tech industry and professionals were praiseworthy as they not only demonstrated India’s prowess in technology but were a step towards a self-reliant India.