Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan will make world order more just: President Kovind

New Delhi

10 January 2021 03:23 IST

Addresses Indian diaspora on 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan would make the world order just and fair and promote greater cooperation and peace.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention virtually, the President said Atmanirbhar Bharat does not seek to turn the country inwards.

“It is about self-belief, leading to self-sufficiency. We intend to contribute towards mitigating disruptions in global supply chains by enhancing the availability of goods and services,” President Kovind said.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan of India will make the world order more just and fair, promoting greater cooperation and peace,” he said.

Recalling that Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is the day celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India, the President stressed on the diaspora following his ideals.

“Gandhiji's emphasis on Indianness, non-violence, ethics, simplicity and sustainable development remain our guiding principles,” he said.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, the President said 2020 has been the year of a global crisis because of COVID-19 but the successes of Indian scientists in developing vaccines is an important landmark.

“India has been at the forefront in forging a global response to combat the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic. We supplied medicines to nearly 150 countries, making the world look at India as the 'pharmacy of the world’,” he said.

Noting the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in recognizing the potential of the nearly 30 million diaspora, he said, “You have spread the soft power of India and made your mark on the global stage. Your continued emotional attachment to India, its culture and traditions makes all of us very proud of you.”