Atiq Ahmed killing | U.P. Government forms 3-member judicial commission

April 16, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government on April 16 constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said here.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the State home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Also Read | Assailants wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating gang

Both Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 p.m. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, the don-turned-politician whose empire came crashing down in 50 days

“The Chief Minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and Ashraf,” Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

He said the three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

After the Prayagraj incident, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow and ordered the probe, Mr. Kumar said.

“Prohibitory orders have been issued in all districts of the State,” Director Informaton Shishir said.

Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashraf.

“As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, “ Mr. Sharma said.

In the incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT