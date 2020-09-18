Watch | Atal tunnel: The world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 ft

A video on the world's longest highway tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul & Spiti Valley

Atal tunnel is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 ft. This 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul & Spiti Valley throughout the year. It has been named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This all-weather tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali & Leh by 46 kms. It is also the country’s first tunnel to have an escape tunnel within the main tunnel because of the topography.

The construction of this tunnel has been completed in a span of 10 years by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).