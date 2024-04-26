ADVERTISEMENT

At SCO meet, India advocates zero-tolerance towards terrorism

April 26, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

SCO Defence Ministers agreed to develop the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 26, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, fourth right, and Minister of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China Dong Jun, fours left, attend the talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane led the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Asthana, Kazakhstan, on Friday where he emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states.

“A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO Defence Ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of all SCO member states.

In the context of fighting terrorism, Mr. Aramane mentioned India’s long-standing proposal of comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations, the statement said. He also reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US