At SCO meet, India advocates zero-tolerance towards terrorism

SCO Defence Ministers agreed to develop the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence

April 26, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 26, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, fourth right, and Minister of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China Dong Jun, fours left, attend the talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane led the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Asthana, Kazakhstan, on Friday where he emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states.

“A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO Defence Ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of all SCO member states.

In the context of fighting terrorism, Mr. Aramane mentioned India’s long-standing proposal of comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations, the statement said. He also reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region.

