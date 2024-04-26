At SCO meet, India advocates zero-tolerance towards terrorism

April 26, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane led the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Asthana, Kazakhstan, on Friday where he emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states.

“A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO Defence Ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of all SCO member states.

In the context of fighting terrorism, Mr. Aramane mentioned India’s long-standing proposal of comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations, the statement said. He also reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region.