At plenary session, Congress reiterates demand for caste-based census

February 25, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Raipur

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said articulating the party’s political resolution, including asserting on a caste-based census, would be an important take-away of the 85th Plenary session.

The political resolution was one of the six resolutions discussed during the party’s subjects committee meeting. The political resolution, according to sources, says those who were responsible for the death of Mahatma Gandhi are now in power. It reportedly said the Mahatma never approved of the Partition.

‘Tool for empowerment’

Talking to journalists after the meeting of the subjects committee, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, said Mr. Kharge stressed on the need for caste census as a tool for social justice and empowerment.

Mr. Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the latest census that was scheduled in 2021, said Mr. Ramesh.

“It’s been three years if you include the preparation time, but there has been no discussion on the census. The Prime Minister and the government are silent on caste-based census,” he said.

“The Congress President reminded that caste-based census was very important. This will be discussed during the plenary session too tomorrow [February 25],” he said.

However, several leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the text of the political resolution. Two leaders who attended the meeting of the subjects committee that discussed the three resolutions — political, economic and international — expressed dissatisfaction over some of the wordings.

Some of the leaders, who didn’t wish to be named, said the political resolution wasn’t sharp on issues like political alliances while it included issues like environment, organisational reforms and others.