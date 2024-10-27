At least 50 flights get bomb threats on October 27 taking total to 350 in 14 days

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources.

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Akasa Air on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.

The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights.

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

