ADVERTISEMENT

At least 50 flights get bomb threats on October 27 taking total to 350 in 14 days

Updated - October 27, 2024 05:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Civil Aviation Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

PTI

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Bomb threat to flights: Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages on email

Akasa Air on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air transport

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US