GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 50 flights get bomb threats on October 27 taking total to 350 in 14 days

Civil Aviation Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

Published - October 27, 2024 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources. Photo used for representation purpose only.

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday (October 27, 2024), according to sources.

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Bomb threat to flights: Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages on email

Akasa Air on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.

The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights.

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

Published - October 27, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.