GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 41 IAS officers in Bihar transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Bhojpur DM Raj Kumar was made the managing director of Bihar State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (COMFED)

Published - September 08, 2024 10:29 am IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. File

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Forty-one IAS officers, mostly district magistrates, were transferred in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar.

While Bhojpur DM Raj Kumar was made the managing director of Bihar State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (COMFED), Sheohar DM Pankaj Kumar was appointed director (primary education) in the Education Department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department late on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

Director in Mines and Geology Department Mohd Nayyar Iqbal was shifted to the Food, and Consumer Protection Department as special secretary. Jamui DM Rakesh Kumar was appointed director (chakbandi) in the Directorate of Land Records and Survey.

Director (Mid-day meal) in the Education Department Mithlesh Mishra was appointed DM of Lakhisarai, while Rohtas DM Navin Kumar was made commissioner in the Transport Department.

Araria DM Inayat Khan was appointed registrar in the State Cooperative Societies Department. Vidya Nand Singh, deputy director in the Panchayati Raj Department, was appointed director in the Planning Department.

Begusarai DM Roshan Kushwaha was appointed DM of Samastipur. Sheikhpura DM J Priyadarshani was made director in the Department of Revenue and Land Reform.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:29 am IST

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.