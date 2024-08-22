At least 12 dead in Tripura floods; helicopters deployed

Two IAF Mi-17 helicopters were deployed to Tripura on Thursday (August 22, 2024) to evacuate stranded people from flood affected areas. Besides these, 11 NDRF teams, 26 SDRF units and emergency service teams are working tirelessly in relief and rescue operations as the State grapples with unprecedented flash floods.

In all, 12 people have lost their lives, and two are still missing due to the torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. The State government has opened nearly 450 relief camps to accommodate 65,400 evacuees.

While landslides have occurred in 2032 locations, 1,789 of these have been cleared, and restoration work is currently underway.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday to assure him of the Central government’s support for those affected. He also informed Dr. Saha of the decision to deploy IAF choppers and send additional NDRF teams for the rescue mission.

The Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the situation. He said State Government departments are working closely with the MHA, NDMA, IAF, and NDRF in the crisis management effort. The State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of all educational institutions and postponed scheduled exams.

State officials have reported extensive crop damage, particularly to early and late Kharif crops, in all eight districts of the State. Preliminary estimates suggest that around 5,000 hectares of vegetables and 1.20 lakh hectares of paddy land have been submerged.

Water levels are currently above the danger mark in Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura, and Unakoti districts. The IMD has forecasted more rain for Friday.

