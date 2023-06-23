At joint session of U.S. Congress, PM Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism

June 23, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

Also read: PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 3 | Updates

In his address to the Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress, Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

"These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also made a veiled reference to China, saying the global order is based on the respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We share a vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, connected by secure seas, defined by international law, free from domination, and anchored in ASEAN centrality,” PM Modi said in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, which was attended by Congressmen and Senators along with hundreds of Indian-Americans watching it from the visitors gallery.

The Prime Minister said a region where all nations, small and large, are free and fearless in their choices, where progress is not suffocated by an impossible burden of debt, where connectivity is not leveraged for strategic purposes, where all nations are lifted by the high tide of shared prosperity.

‘Not an era of war, but dialogue and diplomacy’

Noting that the Ukraine conflict is causing great pain in the region, PM Modi said he has said directly and publicly, "this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy."

Representing 1.4 billion Indians, PM Modi said it is always a great honour to address the U.S. Congress and it is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. This is the second time that the prime minister has addressed the US Congress, the first time being in 2016.

In his address, PM Modi said in the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI- America and India, he added.

“We were strangers in the defence cooperation at turn of the century. Now, the US has become one of our most important defence partners,” PM Modi, who is currently on his maiden state visit, said. His words received a standing ovation from the lawmakers.

‘Democracy is one of their sacred and shared values’

"It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse,” he said in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, which was attended by Congressmen and Senators along with hundreds of Indian Americans watching it from the visitors gallery.

"Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the Mother of Democracy,” he said.