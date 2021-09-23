At-home COVID-19 vaccination for disabled: Centre

NEW DELHI

23 September 2021 22:55 IST

“This is an important step forward in endeavour to provide maximum vaccine cover”

Persons with restricted mobility, disabilities and those with special needs can avail COVID vaccination at-home facility while following all safety protocols, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Niti Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul said India had already achieved the milestone of vaccinating 66% of its adult population with one dose of the vaccines.

“The Health Ministry aims to provide maximum vaccine cover to as many people as possible and in the endeavour this is an important step forward. Those who do not have enough mobility, and cannot even access the near-to-home vaccination facility, can be covered under this programme. We have made the provision for at-home vaccination under supervision specially for this group of persons,” Dr. Paul said.

Speaking at the Health Ministry press conference, he said the government was confident that its vaccine was safe and that the system to take vaccines to the residence would be safe, effective, nurturing and supportive. “All SOPs will be followed,” he said.

“The vaccination drive aims to be equitable and citizen-centric. Hence, the decision to reach those people who are not able to come to the vaccination centre for some valid reasons has been taken,” said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan cautioned that though the new case numbers were declining, people should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated. Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim had reached 100 per cent COVID vaccination coverage of first dose for its population, he said.

A detailed SOP had been issued for States and Union Territories for the upcoming festival season, with direction that relaxations and restrictions be imposed based on weekly case positivity, he said. “We have advised that mass gatherings should be avoided in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity. Also, gatherings with advance permissions and limited people [as per local context] can be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% & below,” Mr. Bhushan said.