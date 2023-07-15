At G-20 meet, India presses for responsible use of AI technology

July 15, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

There is certainly some cause for concern about Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated cyber-attacks, malware, highly convincing information manipulation, and scams that can be deployed cheaply and at formidable scale using these tools, India said in a statement at the conclusion of the G20 conference on cyber security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted the G20 Conference on ‘Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) AI and Metaverse’ on July 13-14 at Gurugram.

Study of AI capabilities

“There is also a need for analysis of capabilities and applications of AI technologies used by malicious actors that can be exploited for malicious purposes. Focussed discussions on the need for transparent and accountable AI governance frameworks to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies is necessary considering the recent developments in this field,” the statement said. India is currently chairing the G20 presidency.

The emerging challenges and risks associated with the misuse of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) needs to be explored. Discussions, knowledge exchange, and the formulation of strategies to address this evolving threat landscape is necessary, the statement said.

The Conference also shed light on challenges in tackling illicit activities associated with Metaverse technologies by facilitating discussions and presenting recommendations and insights during the discussions.

The promotion of an open, secure, stable, accessible, peaceful and accountable ICT environment was emphasized, as was the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach to Information Communication Technology (ICT) development and security, including technical advancement, business development, safeguarding the security of States, public interest and respecting privacy of individuals.

Online exploitation

“Concerns were raised over the increasing challenges faced in protect individuals, particularly women and children, from online sexual exploitation and from other content harmful to their health and well-being. Stakeholders are looking forward to strengthening cooperation to develop initiatives aimed at ensuring safety of users, especially children and women on the Internet,” it said.

Concern was expressed over malicious cyber activities contrary to established norms, principles and rules of responsible State behaviour in cyberspace and international law. It was stressed that co-ordination on prevention and mitigation strategies against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) is needed.

All States need to work together to achieve a comprehensive international convention on countering the use by ICTs for criminal purposes under the UN framework, taking into account the existing international frameworks. This would promote effective and efficient international cooperation on preventing, deterring, detecting, mitigating, investigating and prosecuting crimes and malicious online actors while ensuring speedy justice for the victims of new age crimes. It would also respond to the need for appropriate safeguards including data protection while balancing the needs of Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs) to enable them combat these crimes, the statement added.

