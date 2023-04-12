At Exercise Cope India, IAF LCA, Rafale, SU-30s & Jaguars to face off with U.S. F-15 jets, B-1 bombers 

April 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Rafale, SU-30MKI and Jaguars are all set to undertake manoeuvres with U.S. Air Force (USAF) F-15 fighters and B-1B long-range bombers from April 13 under the second phase of ongoing bilateral air Exercise Cope India 23. Also, in a rare gesture, General Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Commander, U.S. Pacific Air Forces (COMPACAF) who is visiting India, undertook a sortie in a Russian origin SU-30MKI fighter of IAF on Tuesday during the exercise at Kalaikunda air base.

“This segment of the exercise will witness participation of B-1B bombers of USAF. F-15 fighter aircraft of the USAF will also join the exercise subsequently,” an IAF statement said. The IAF element will include the Su-30MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. Japan is taking part in the exercise as an observer.

The exercise will be supported by aerial refuellers, Airborne Warning and Control System and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft of the IAF, the statement said adding that the exercise will conclude on April 24.

The first phase of the exercise began on Monday practising air-mobility component involving transport aircraft of both countries.

This is the first time ever that U.S. bombers will be taking part in a military exercise in India. B-1B bombers had earlier done fly-by during Aero India on two occasions. On their (B-1) participation in the exercise, Gen. Wilsbach had said in an interaction that they have an opportunity not only to show the aircraft in public, but “the crew have an opportunity to train with one another and incorporate the bombers into the scenarios so that everybody on all sides have a chance to see how they operate and we can improve our tactics, techniques and procedures”.