At CWC meeting, Congress reaffirms its faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership

Post-poll debacle, the party says situation very serious, announces ‘chintan shivir’ next month

Congress president Sonia Gandhi leaves after a Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Post-poll debacle, the party says situation very serious, announces ‘chintan shivir’ next month

All the three members of the Gandhi family are ready to step aside from leadership roles if the party so desires, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Sunday but the party’s highest decision making body unanimously rejected it and reaffirmed its faith in Ms. Gandhi’s leadership.

However, after a nearly five-hour marathon meeting on the party’s decimation in the recent Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, the CWC adopted a resolution that described the situation as “serious” and decided to hold a chintan shivir (brainstorming session) soon after the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament ends in April second week.

“The recent Assembly election results of five States are a cause of serious concern for the Indian National Congress. The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership,” party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, reading out a statement to the media.

“The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Ms. Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes to take on the political challenges,” the statement added.

Asked about the Gandhi family’s offer to step aside, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala did not deny but said internal deliberations of the party could not be discussed with the media.

Call by G-23 leaders

Last Friday, the party’s decimation had prompted G-23 leaders — the group of 23 leaders that had written to Ms. Gandhi in August 2020 to press for collective leadership and sweeping internal reforms — to meet at the residence of former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Mr. Azad, party’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and senior leader Mukul Wasnik are also members of the CWC.

At the CWC, Mr. Azad reiterated his faith in the leadership of Ms. Gandhi but pointed out the scale of loss that the Congress has faced since 2014, after the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership emerged victorious.

The party has lost 39 out of 49 elections so far since then, Mr. Azad noted, and reiterated their earlier suggestion of having a common platform of like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He also questioned the rationale of unseating Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh in Punjab so close to the elections; to which former party chief Rahul Gandhi replied that majority of the MLAs wanted it.

Mr. Gandhi also said to have asserted that it was the Congress that could take on the BJP in an ideological battle.

While Mr. Wasnik too offered a detailed analysis of the party’s electoral decline and questioned the party’s strategy to deviate from its core ideology, Mr. Sharma is said to have pointed out how the loss in Punjab and Uttarakhand will impact the coming elections in Himachal Pradesh later this year.

All the general secretaries of the States where elections were held discussed their reports on the party’s performance. Sharing her assessment of the party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Uttar Pradesh unit too would hold a brainstorming session and carry on with the party’s programmes.

Ahead of the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open support of the Gandhis and urged Mr. Gandhi to once again accept the responsibility of being the party president.

“It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for the Congress' unity," he told reporters before the start of the meeting

While Youth Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Mr. Gandhi outside the party headquarters, in Ranchi, the Jharkhand unit of the party passed an unanimous resolution backing the leadership of the Gandhis.

Strategy group meets

Earlier in the day, Ms. Gandhi chaired a meeting of the parliamentary strategy group to identify issues that the party, jointly with other like-minded parties, will raise during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament that gets under way on Monday.

“We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session. Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, minimum support price for farmers as promised by the government," Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.