At BRICS summit in Russia, Doval may meet Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, discuss Line of Actual Control

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will attend a three-day meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials beginning on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, where he will engage with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu in their first meeting since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, as well as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. While the government has not confirmed his meeting with Mr. Wang yet, their presence at the conference comes on the heels of a flurry of meetings between Indian and Chinese officials focused on resolving the four-year old military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In July, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Mr. Wang twice, in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and in Vientiane on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India meeting. The two sides agreed to finding an “early resolution” on the LAC situation, to “rebuild” bilateral relations, and to work with “purpose and urgency” for a “complete disengagement at the earliest”.

Also read | India, China hold 31st border affairs meeting to resolve standoff at LAC

Subsequently, officials of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs also met twice, in Delhi and Beijing, to “accelerate their discussion” to resolve issues, and to “uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas” in the meantime. In addition, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs, Gourangalal Das, met the Chinese Vice Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, while Chinese Director General of the Boundary and Ocean Affairs Department met with the Foreign Secretary in Delhi. Both sides agreed to “intensified contact” through diplomatic and military channels, and a meeting between border officials is also expected in the next few weeks.

A meeting between Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang this week would be significant as Mr. Wang is not only Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, but also Mr. Doval’s counterpart as China’s Special Representative of the India-China border talks mechanism. While the two senior officials have met on a number of occasions, Mr. Wang sent a special message to Mr. Doval in July congratulating him on his reappointment after the election, and expressed his readiness to join hands with him to “properly handle” issues related to the situation on the ground in the border areas. A conversation between them in July 2020, a month after the Galwan killings, had led to the first breakthrough in the LAC and the beginning of the disengagement of troops in some sectors of the ‘Western sector’ bordering Ladakh, which is yet to be completed in other areas, including Demchok and Depsang.

Ahead of the possible Doval-Wang meeting in St. Petersburg, however, an article of the Global Times, which was later deleted, appeared to queer the pitch by accusing Dr. Jaishankar of hampering India-China ties. The article, published in the Chinese version of Global Times, a state mouthpiece belonging to the CPC-owned People’s Daily, was headlined “India’s diplomacy has an ‘S. Jaishankar problem’”, taking objection to Dr. Jaishankar’s comments at a public event last week.

At the event, Dr. Jaishankar had said that India was “not the only country in the world which is having a debate about China”. “Go to Europe, and ask them what is among their major economic or national security debates today. It is about China. Look at the United States [of America]. It is obsessed with China, and rightly so in many ways,” Dr. Jaishankar said, referring to this as a “general China problem”.

In the Global Times article by columnist Wang Daming (whose background could not be verified), the author accused Dr. Jaishankar of “trying to portray China as an ‘alien’ in the international community” and to foster an “anti-China alliance” by advocating the “China threat theory”.

The MEA did not comment on the article, although it has in the past responded to articles in international newspapers that are critical of the government. Government officials and the Chinese Embassy in Delhi did not respond to a question on whether either had intervened to ensure the article had been taken down from the Global Times’s English website.