At BRICS NSAs meet Doval calls for reform of multilateralism, briefly interacts with Chinese Foreign Minister

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Doval and China’s Wang Yi are set to hold a bilateral meeting on Sept. 12 on the sidelines of the BRICS conclave

PTI

In this handout picture provided by Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru on September 11, 2024, participants, including India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (L), Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu (5L), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3R) and Ali Akbar Ahmadian (R), secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, pose for a family photo during a meeting of BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters / national security advisors in Saint Petersburg. | Photo Credit: AFP

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) called on the BRICS nations to work together to effectively deal with terrorism and challenges emanating from the digital domain.

In his address at a conclave of the national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) in St Petersburg, Mr. Doval also called for reform of multilateralism saying existing structures are no longer capable of handling modern threats and sensitive issues of common concerns.

At the venue of the conclave, Mr. Doval also had a brief interaction with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang are set to hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS conclave.

"The wide participation in the meeting today testifies to the fact that there is an urgent need to reform multilateralism if we are to restore credibility," he said.

During the sessions in the first half of the day, Doval spoke on modern security challenges including ICT (Information and Communication Technology) related issues and terrorism and the need to address them through joint efforts within the BRICS framework.

The BRICS NSAs also reviewed pressing security challenges facing the globe.

The three-day conclave is taking place ahead of the annual summit of the grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the BRICS leaders travelling to Moscow to attend the summit next month.

Russia is hosting the summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24.

