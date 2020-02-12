National

Asthana case: court expresses displeasure over CBI probe

Former CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana

Why certain accused, who seem to have a bigger role in the case, were roaming free, asks Special CBI judge

A Delhi court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and said why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.

“Why certain accused, who seem to have a bigger role in the case, were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP,” asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.

Asthana and DSP Devender Singh, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

