Assets worth ₹3 crore attached in Saradha case

New Delhi

03 April 2021 22:44 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth ₹3 crore pertaining to former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy and others in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scam case, taking the value of total attachment so far to over ₹600 crore.

According to the agency, Mr. Ghosh had worked as the group chief executive officer of the Saradha Media, while Ms. Roy was a brand ambassador of the Saradha Group. Some of the attached assets are linked to Debjani Mukherjee, a director of the Saradha Group of companies.

Ms. Mukherjee was arrested along with the alleged mastermind, Sudipta Sen, from Jammu & Kashmir by a special investigation team of the Kolkata Police in April 2013, soon after the scam was unearthed. Mr. Ghosh was arrested in November 2013.

The Central Bureau of Investigation later took over the Saradha cases on the Supreme Court’s directive.

Last month, the CBI carried out searches on the premises of three senior officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.