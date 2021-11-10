Assets of ex-DoT official attached in disproportionate assets case

Properties include an office premises, two vacant plots, commercial building and cash in 47 accounts

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹6.32 crore of Somyendra Nath Banerjee, then Deputy Director General (New Technology) in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and his associates in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The properties are in the form of an office premises, two vacant plots, one three-storey commercial building along with plant and machinery, cash in 47 accounts, two vehicles, shares held in demat accounts and two demand drafts.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI, alleging that Mr. Banerjee had amassed huge properties beyond his known sources of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹7.58 crore.

According to the ED, the accused official — while functioning in different capacities from April 2005 to June 2013 under the Ministry of Telecommunication of the Central Government — had acquired huge amounts in cash through corrupt practices. The funds were diverted to the companies floated by him in the garb of share application money.