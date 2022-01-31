Assembly polls: over 70% of cases lodged under Acts dealing with alcohol and drugs

23,500 FIRs filed, 260 for violation of COVID norms: EC sources

A little over 1% of the FIRs filed in connection with the ongoing Assembly elections were related to violation of COVID-19-related safety norms, while just over 70% of the cases were lodged under Acts dealing with alcohol and drugs, according to Election Commission sources on Monday.

After the announcement of the elections to Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assemblies on January 8, 23,500 FIRs had been filed under various laws from January 9 to 30. Around 17,000 cases were filed under the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; around 4,600 under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act; over 260 for violation of COVID-19 norms and 650 FIRs in connection with model code of conduct (MCC) violations, a source said.

Till Monday, 25,365 complaints had been received through the EC’s cVIGIL app and 22,257 of them or 88% were found to be correct, the source said. The EC had taken a zero tolerance approach towards any attempt to harm the sanctity of the electoral process, the source said.

The EC had announced the elections with the COVID-19 guidelines in place. Since then, it has lifted the complete ban on public meetings and rallies to allow those with up to 1,000 people. The ban on road-shows and processions continues till February 11. For door-to-door campaigning, the EC on Monday allowed up to 20 people increasing the limit from 10.