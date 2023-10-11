HamberMenu
Assembly polls in Rajasthan rescheduled to November 25

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to take place on November 23

October 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
The ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. File.

The ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Assembly polls in Rajasthan would now be held on November 25 instead of November 23 as announced earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday. The change in schedule has been effected considering “large-scale” weddings and social engagements on the earlier date.

On October 9, the ECI had announced election dates for five States including Rajasthan where polls were scheduled to be held on November 23.

“Subsequently, representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale weddings and social engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters’ participation during poll,” the poll body said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that considering these factors the Commission has decided to change the date of polling to November 25. The counting of votes though will take place as scheduled on December 3 along with the other States.

The date of notification of polls in Rajasthan would be October 30, the last date for filing nominations November 6, the date for scrutiny November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature November 9.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan’s Pali and former Law Minister P. P. Chaudhary wrote to ECI requesting a reschedule of the date of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

“On one hand it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and all of us to increase the voting percentage. The common people should strengthen the Indian democratic system by taking part in the sacred festival of democracy. At the same time, organising voting in Rajasthan on the day of a big festival will directly affect the Election Commission’s resolutions on voting awareness,” Mr. Chaudhary said in the letter.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too had requested the ECI to consider a change in dates.

November 23 coincides with an auspicious day for the Hindus, ‘Dev Uthani Ekadashi’ in which thousands of weddings take place in Rajasthan.

