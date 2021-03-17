Assembly polls | Enforcement agencies make seizures worth ₹311 cr.

Tamil Nadu tops the list at ₹127.64 cr. including precious metals.

The enforcement agencies have made seizures worth ₹311 crore as part of the Election Commission’s drive to curb the menace of money power in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The seizures have already surpassed that of ₹225.77 crore seized in these States and the Union Territory in 2016.

According to the data available till March 16, the highest seizure of ₹50.86 crore has been made in Tamil Nadu, where precious metals worth ₹61.04 crore and other articles have also been found, taking the value to ₹127.64 crore.

In West Bengal, the agencies have seized ₹19.11 crore and drugs worth ₹47.40 crore besides precious metals and freebies, all amounting to ₹112.59 crore. The figure stands at ₹21.77 crore in Kerala and ₹5.72 crore for Puducherry.

The agencies have seized ₹11.73 crore, liquor worth ₹17.25 crore, drugs worth ₹27.09 crore, precious metals worth ₹2.82 crore and freebies valued at ₹4.87 crore in Assam.

The Election Commission has deployed 295 Expenditure Observers for an effective action against money power. It has also appointed five Special Expenditure Observers.

“These officers having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. After due assessment, 259 constituencies have been marked as expenditure sensitive constituencies for a more focused vigil,” said the EC.

On expenditure monitoring, the Commission has convened meetings with officials of the enforcement agencies. It also held a meeting with the Revenue Secretary and chiefs of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Financial Intelligence Unit on March 2.

The Commission said distributing cash and gifts, including liquor and any other item, during the electoral process was not permitted under the law.

“This expenditure comes under the definition of ‘bribery’ which is an offence, both under Section 171B of the IPC and under the Representation of the People Act...the expenditure on such items is illegal. With the drive for curbing inducements which vitiate electoral process intensifying, the seizure figures are expected to rise further,” it said.