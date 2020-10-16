Assembly of Journalists holds sit-in in Agartala to protest threat to media

Agartala

They demand immediate action against perpetrators of assaults

The Assembly of Journalists (AOJ), a platform of a section of editors and journalists, organised a sit in in Agartala on Thursday to protest against alleged growing threat to the media. The protesters demanded immediate action against perpetrators of threats and assaults on journalists in the State.

The stir was called a day after a delegation of AOJ met in-charge DGP to express concern over incidents of attack and intimidation against journalists in rural subdivisions. It alleged that the police did not initiate action against the accused persons despite registration of complaints.

Other demands of the group include withdrawal of an “official circular” that allegedly prohibited government officers from speaking to the media. AOJ Chairman Subal Kumar Dey said they were also demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his September 11 speech in which the latter allegedly criticised local newspapers for exaggerating news on COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister Deb has already clarified the content of his speech and asserted that he meant to advise the media at large to refrain from spreading panic over the coronavirus situation in Tripura.