ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly elections to J&K and Haryana: Full schedule

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The counting of votes for both the States will be on October 4, 2024 and the election process will be completed on October 6, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu, address the press conference in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly election in New Delhi on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday (August 16, 2024), announced Assemby elections to Jammu and Kashmir in three phases with the first phase on September 18, second phase on September 25 and final and third phase on October 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly elections 2024 LIVE updates

For Haryana, the poll panel fixed October 1 as the date of polling and the counting of votes will be held on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir

Phase 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of issue of Gazette notificaton: August 20, 2024

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last date of making nominations: August 27, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: August 28, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: August 30, 2024

Date of poll: September 18, 2024

Phase 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of issue of Gazette notificatoin: August 29, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 5, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: September 6, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 9, 2024

Date of poll: September 25, 2024

Phase 3

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 204

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 17, 2024

Date of poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting of all three phases: October 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: October 6, 2024

Haryana

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of maing nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 2024

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: September 16, 204

Date of Poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting: October 4, 2024.

Date before which election shall be complated: October 6, 2024

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US