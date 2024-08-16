GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly elections to J&K and Haryana: Full schedule

The counting of votes for both the States will be on October 4, 2024 and the election process will be completed on October 6, 2024.

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu, address the press conference in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly election in New Delhi on August 16, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu, address the press conference in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly election in New Delhi on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday (August 16, 2024), announced Assemby elections to Jammu and Kashmir in three phases with the first phase on September 18, second phase on September 25 and final and third phase on October 1.

Assembly elections 2024 LIVE updates

For Haryana, the poll panel fixed October 1 as the date of polling and the counting of votes will be held on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir

Phase 1

Date of issue of Gazette notificaton: August 20, 2024

Last date of making nominations: August 27, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: August 28, 2024

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: August 30, 2024

Date of poll: September 18, 2024

Phase 2

Date of issue of Gazette notificatoin: August 29, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 5, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: September 6, 2024

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 9, 2024

Date of poll: September 25, 2024

Phase 3

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 204

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 17, 2024

Date of poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting of all three phases: October 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: October 6, 2024

Haryana

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of maing nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 2024

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: September 16, 204

Date of Poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting: October 4, 2024.

Date before which election shall be complated: October 6, 2024

