Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday (August 16, 2024), announced Assemby elections to Jammu and Kashmir in three phases with the first phase on September 18, second phase on September 25 and final and third phase on October 1.

For Haryana, the poll panel fixed October 1 as the date of polling and the counting of votes will be held on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir

Phase 1

Date of issue of Gazette notificaton: August 20, 2024

Last date of making nominations: August 27, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: August 28, 2024

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: August 30, 2024

Date of poll: September 18, 2024

Phase 2

Date of issue of Gazette notificatoin: August 29, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 5, 2024

Date of scrutiny of nominations: September 6, 2024

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 9, 2024

Date of poll: September 25, 2024

Phase 3

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of making nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 204

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: September 17, 2024

Date of poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting of all three phases: October 4, 2024

Date before which election shall be completed: October 6, 2024

Haryana

Date of issue of Gazette notification: September 5, 2024

Last date of maing nominations: September 12, 2024

Date for scrutiny of nominations: September 13, 2024

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: September 16, 204

Date of Poll: October 1, 2024

Date of counting: October 4, 2024.

Date before which election shall be complated: October 6, 2024