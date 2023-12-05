Assembly elections results | What are the biggest takeaways for BJP?

December 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Trouncing the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP consolidated its position in the Hindi heartland, while the Congress unseated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, as results of the Assembly election to the four States were announced on December 3. The BJP finished third in Telangana.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we look at the lessons from the state polls that will have an impact on the 2024 general elections, with the focus on the BJP, and also where the Congress faltered.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production : Gayatri Menon & Shibu Narayan