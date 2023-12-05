HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly elections results | What are the biggest takeaways for BJP?

Assembly elections results | What are the biggest takeaways for BJP?

In this  episode of Talking Politics, we look at what the BJP did right in four States that went to polls, with an eye on the 2024 general elections

December 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Trouncing the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP consolidated its position in the Hindi heartland, while the Congress unseated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, as results of the Assembly election to the four States were announced on December 3. The BJP finished third in Telangana.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we look at the lessons from the state polls that will have an impact on the 2024 general elections, with the focus on the BJP, and also where the Congress faltered.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production : Gayatri Menon & Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

politics / state politics / politics (general) / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.