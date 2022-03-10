Assembly elections | Congress Working Committee to meet soon to examine setback

Will learn from this and keep working for the people: Rahul

The complete decimation of the Congress in the latest round of Assembly elections on Thursday prompts several questions on the road ahead for the grand old party. Will it lead to a revolt against the leadership of the Gandhis or usher in greater internal reforms?

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s public rallies becoming a talking point, will there now be greater division of work between the Gandhi siblings or will the party elect a non-Gandhi as its president in September when organisational elections are scheduled?

Congress chief sokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced at a press conference that that party president Sonia Gandhi would soon convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to “analyse” the results, but members of the group of 23 leaders (G-23) — the group that wrote to Ms. Gandhi to press for internal reforms — told The Hindu that it can’t be “business as usual” and they would decide their course of action in a couple of days.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who is also a G-23 member, tweeted, “...to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear — Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed”.

Senior leaders from this group could skip the event if Ms. Gandhi convenes a meeting of the extended CWC as the additional numbers (including special invitees) not only prevent “an honest discussion but are used to target the reformists,” said a leader.

Accepting the mandate and expressing his gratitude to party workers on Twitter, former party president Rahul Gandhi said, “We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India”.

Ms. Vadra tweeted that party workers had worked very hard in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to raise people’s issues but couldn’t convert that into votes. “The Congress will follow a positive agenda for the welfare of the people of U.P. and do the duty of a responsible Opposition by struggling for people’s issues,” she said.

The disconnect with the voters’ mood in States like Uttarakhand and Goa, where the party had deployed senior leaders in anticipation of forming the government, has come as a complete shock to many.

Several Punjab leaders privately argued that the party snatched defeat with handling of the political situation in the State. Be it the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, the public spats between him and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi or the unseating of Captain Amarinder Singh (Retd) as Chief Minister, the party scored a self goal.

Asked about the leadership tussle in Punjab, Mr. Surjewala said each one of them needed to reflect “whether the race for position among ourselves is undermining the position of the party to an extent, where we end up helping the cause of our Opposition”.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Gill added, “Harish Chowdhary & Ajay Maken has to give lot of explanation for rout of Congress in Punjab. 3 months before Punjab was sure win but after entry of these two in Punjab for ticket distribution have ruined party in state. They pocketed notes, Opposition pocketed votes”.