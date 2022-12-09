MCD poll win and entry into Gujarat Assembly boost AAP’s national dreams

December 09, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated December 10, 2022 12:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to displace the Congress and become the country’s leading opposition party, the Gujarat Assembly election result has come as a shot in the arm, although it has done badly in Himachal Pradesh.

Getting 12.9% of the vote share in Gujarat, just a day after wresting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP’s hands after 15 years, will be a boost for the AAP’s national ambitions in many ways, party leaders and political observers told The Hindu. However, many challenges still lie ahead.

In Himachal Pradesh, the party did not win a single seat and managed to get only about 1.1% of the vote share.

Delhi model vindicated

Multiple party leaders said that the BJP has been attacking the “Delhi model of governance” and trying to deflate it. However, the MCD win proves that the people of Delhi have given their stamp of approval to the model, they said.

“Whenever we are going to fight the next election in any State, we will stress on the MCD victory also. If we had lost the MCD, then when we go to other States, people would have said that ‘you could not win in Delhi and you are giving sermons in our State’. This win gives us a lot of authority to ask for votes in other States,” said Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of the AAP’s national organisation building team.

Mr. Pathak also said that the party would be focusing on building the organisation in different States across the country, and launching campaigns and drives for it.

On the other hand, though the AAP ran a high voltage campaign in Gujarat and had been claiming that the Congress was nowhere in the race, the results proved otherwise: the Congress won 17 seats, while the AAP got 5.

Open window for third party

When asked about the AAP not being able to displace the Congress and become the main opposition, senior party leader Gopal Rai told The Hindu, “This is for the first time a window has opened for a third party in Gujarat. Till now only two parties in the state. A window opens for a party when there is a place for them in the hearts of the people and when there is a place in the hearts, eventually the door will also open for the AAP.”

Also, though the AAP won the MCD, the party lost many wards in which there is a considerable Muslim population. Commenting on this, Mr. Rai said that the party would now go through ward-wise and booth-wise data and try to improve wherever it was lagging.

A party source said that since the AAP has now won the MCD as well, even if the Central government curbed the powers of the AAP-governed Delhi government, it could now use the MCD to compensate for it. The Central government-appointed Lt. Governor and the AAP often have turf wars over the Delhi government.

Praveen Rai, a political analyst who works with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said that winning the MCD and getting about 13% vote share in Gujarat is “very impressive” for the AAP. “With this, they will become a national party and it is a big achievement for them. The MCD election result has also sent a message to the country that Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP can take on the BJP,” Mr. Praveen Rai said, something that the AAP’s leaders have also been stating.

National dream timeline

Born out of the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement in 2012, the AAP contested over 400 seats in the general election in 2014, with Mr. Kejriwal taking on the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in Varanasi. But the party could win only four seats — all of them in Punjab. Following this, there was a brief lull in its “national plans”.

In 2015, the AAP swept the Delhi Assembly election by winning 67 out of 70 seats and there was a renewed hope in the party. But within weeks, top leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were expelled from the party and the AAP was caught in a turmoil. Even as it tried to tighten its grip on Delhi, the party lost elections to the three erstwhile municipal corporations of Delhi in 2017.

The AAP’s hopes were renewed when it won the Delhi Assembly election again in 2020, bagging 62 out of 70 seats. The party started a nationwide membership drive, but the campaign was marred by the pandemic that hit the country around the same time.

Ever since the party swept the Punjab Assembly election earlier this year, it has been trying harder than before to spread its wings to other parts of the country.

Mr. Praveen Rai also said that leaving the campaigning in Himachal Pradesh and focusing completely on Gujarat had been a good strategy which has paid off for the AAP. “Going ahead, they should adopt a similar strategy. The 2024 Lok Sabha election should not be their focus. Their target should be the 2029 Lok Sabha election,” he added.